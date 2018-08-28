SYNNEX (SNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $107,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $880,423 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Integre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

