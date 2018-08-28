Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 3,609 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,587,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.