Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,327.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.