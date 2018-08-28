Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 10,001 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.05% of KEMET worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the second quarter worth $181,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KEMET in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $949,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,597.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,150. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $327.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

