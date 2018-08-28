Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,573 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Tapestry worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,512 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,771 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

