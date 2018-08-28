Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 20,234 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

