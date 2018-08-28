Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

