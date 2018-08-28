TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Sells $2,210,128.24 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 92,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,210,128.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 406,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $661.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

