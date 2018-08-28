Ternium SA (TX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ternium by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,058,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,534 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 959,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 413,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,442,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 5,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

