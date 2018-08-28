The Coca-Cola (KO) Upgraded to Hold by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of KO opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

