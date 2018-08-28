TheCreed (TCR) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. TheCreed has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheCreed coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TheCreed has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TheCreed alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.02626918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00580302 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00042932 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011714 BTC.

TheCreed Profile

TheCreed (CRYPTO:TCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official website is thecreed.tech. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling TheCreed

TheCreed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheCreed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheCreed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheCreed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.