TheStreet Downgrades SI Financial Group (SIFI) to C+

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday.

SIFI stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.28. SI Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. SI Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.18%.

In other news, insider Rheo A. Brouillard sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $84,745.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI Financial Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SI Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI Financial Group by 104.3% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 348,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI Financial Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI Financial Group

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

