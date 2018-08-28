TheStreet Lowers Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,376,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,160,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,827,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,213 shares of company stock valued at $180,685,136. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

