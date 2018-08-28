THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

TCRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Get THL Credit alerts:

In other news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,479.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $63,645.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 407,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,361 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in THL Credit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 119.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 700,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 249,706 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. equities analysts predict that THL Credit will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.26%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.