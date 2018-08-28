Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,614,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,151,000 after buying an additional 1,040,711 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,761,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 123.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 368,644 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 892,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $67,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $798,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

