Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 199.3% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 619,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 159.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Buckingham Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.