Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,264,000 after acquiring an additional 402,543 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,153,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,599,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,510,000 after acquiring an additional 123,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,816 shares of company stock worth $50,495,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE KMX opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.