Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,238 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.13% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RCII opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

