Thore Cash Hits One Day Volume of $7,357.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 99% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,357.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00288150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00157464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038000 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

