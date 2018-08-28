Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $2.92 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

