Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Dermira Inc (DERM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.08% of Dermira as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its position in Dermira by 125.5% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 3,427,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dermira by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Dermira by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Dermira by 298.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 481,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dermira by 169.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 334,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 761.87%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DERM shares. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

