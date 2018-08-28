Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 55.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.