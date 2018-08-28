Titan Mining Corp (TI) Director Richard William Warke Buys 43,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) Director Richard William Warke bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$55,900.00.

Richard William Warke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Richard William Warke bought 13,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$17,145.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Richard William Warke bought 17,300 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$22,144.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Richard William Warke bought 22,200 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,638.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Richard William Warke bought 1,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,115.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Richard William Warke bought 30,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Richard William Warke bought 5,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Richard William Warke purchased 15,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Richard William Warke purchased 13,600 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Richard William Warke purchased 5,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Richard William Warke purchased 3,100 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,441.00.

Shares of TSE:TI opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Titan Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$1.65.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C($1.17) million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Titan Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Titan Mining in a report on Monday, May 28th.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

