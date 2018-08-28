Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,568 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $592,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $230.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.