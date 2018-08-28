TopCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One TopCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TopCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00298059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00161272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039912 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

