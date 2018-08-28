Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,856 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $204,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $192,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $331,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $1,182,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $273,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,529,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,848 shares of company stock worth $6,223,044 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.