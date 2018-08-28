Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 61.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth $214,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

