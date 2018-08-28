Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.