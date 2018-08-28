TORSTAR CORPORATION Common Stock (TS.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.18

TORSTAR CORPORATION Common Stock (TSE:TS.B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 11400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TORSTAR CORPORATION Common Stock from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

About TORSTAR CORPORATION Common Stock (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation is a Canada-based media company with a long history in daily and community newspapers, book publishing and digital businesses. The company publishes more than 110 newspapers and operates a number of digital businesses in Canada through its main operating segments, the Star Media Group and Metroland Media Group.

