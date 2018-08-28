Total SA (TOT) Holdings Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 596,992 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.09% of Total worth $129,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 128.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 63,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $210,498,000 after purchasing an additional 874,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Santander lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.