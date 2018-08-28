TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham Buys 2,000 Shares

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 274,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,073. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,006,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 242,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

