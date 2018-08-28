TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.1100804346264 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.98. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

