Traders Buy Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $160.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Arista Networks had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Arista Networks traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $304.20

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $30,059.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,488.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $513,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,887.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,712 shares of company stock worth $39,060,611. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34,145.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,048,000 after purchasing an additional 317,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,617,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

