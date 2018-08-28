Traders Purchase High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,899 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical volume of 2,902 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,034,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 673,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,985,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

