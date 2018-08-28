Traders Sell iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) on Strength (SHV)

Traders sold shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $11.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.22 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $110.43

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

