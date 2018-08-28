Traders Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $140.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $214.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.91 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.43 for the day and closed at $268.51Specifically, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,222 shares of company stock worth $15,526,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

