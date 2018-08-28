Trakm8 (TRAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 30981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.01).

Separately, Arden Partners began coverage on Trakm8 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on the stock.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

