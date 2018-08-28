Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

