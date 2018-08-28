Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.62 and a beta of 0.77.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

