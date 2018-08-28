Trexquant Investment LP Invests $441,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,716. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.