Trexquant Investment LP Takes $494,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amdocs by 102.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price target on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

DOX opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

