Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trillium Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4666053558676 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,837. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

