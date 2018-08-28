Trimble Inc (TRMB) Insider James A. Kirkland Sells 8,530 Shares

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) insider James A. Kirkland sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $345,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. FMR LLC raised its position in Trimble by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,840,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,391 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Trimble by 61.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 185.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,181,000 after acquiring an additional 933,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $29,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

