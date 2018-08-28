TrustNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $890,114.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $890,114.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00302241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00161229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

