Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,776 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 93.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 48.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,990,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189,693 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $623,227,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,672,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,058,000 after purchasing an additional 850,548 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 216,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,745. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

