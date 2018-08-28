Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXMD. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,262. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

