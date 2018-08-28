Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,142,000 after purchasing an additional 283,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.49. 38,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,199. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.15 and a 12-month high of $266.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

