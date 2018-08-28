Tyers Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

