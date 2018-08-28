Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $30.70 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.1% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 5,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,008. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $744.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

