UBS Group Raises Capita (CPI) Price Target to GBX 150

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 109 ($1.41) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capita to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 198 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.06) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capita to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.67) to GBX 200 ($2.58) in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 203 ($2.62) to GBX 120 ($1.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 179.46 ($2.32).

Capita stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.84) on Friday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.30).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

